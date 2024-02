Tom Suozzi won the special election for George Santos' House seat Democrat Tom Suozzi prevailed Tuesday in New York's special election to replace disgraced Republican Congressman George Santos. His victory leaves the GOP with a two-vote majority in the House.

Democrat Tom Suozzi prevailed Tuesday in New York's special election to replace disgraced Republican Congressman George Santos. His victory leaves the GOP with a two-vote majority in the House.