Tom Suozzi's victory in New York might give Democrats a way to address immigration Could Tom Suozzi's victory in the New York special election give democrats a way to deal with immigration in the coming election year?

Politics Tom Suozzi's victory in New York might give Democrats a way to address immigration Tom Suozzi's victory in New York might give Democrats a way to address immigration Listen · 4:51 4:51 Could Tom Suozzi's victory in the New York special election give democrats a way to deal with immigration in the coming election year? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor