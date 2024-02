From Kansas City: The Chief's Super Bowl parade and the shooting that followed Soon after the victory celebration for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ended, shots were fired nearby — breaking the joyful mood of thousands who had come to take part in the day.

National From Kansas City: The Chief's Super Bowl parade and the shooting that followed From Kansas City: The Chief's Super Bowl parade and the shooting that followed Listen · 4:22 4:22 Soon after the victory celebration for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ended, shots were fired nearby — breaking the joyful mood of thousands who had come to take part in the day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor