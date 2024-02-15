Accessibility links
Israel accusing U.N. workers of colluding with Hamas impacts humanitarian aid : State of the World from NPR We'll hear from an U.N. administrator in Gaza about what conditions are like for civilians and what funding cuts, a result of Israel's accusations of UN employees' working with Hamas, will mean for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

And an unlikely connection between a graffiti artist in Dublin and a grieving mother in Gaza.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Dire Conditions for Civilians in Gaza and an Uncertain Future for Humanitarian Aid

Attempts are made to clear up a tent as people in Rafah struggle with strong winds, downpours and floods while Israeli attacks continue on Feb. 15, 2024. Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Attempts are made to clear up a tent as people in Rafah struggle with strong winds, downpours and floods while Israeli attacks continue on Feb. 15, 2024.

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

