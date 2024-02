Georgia judge will consider removing prosecutor from election interference case A Georgia judge holds a hearing Thursday on the personal relationship between two prosecutors leading the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

Law Georgia judge will consider removing prosecutor from election interference case Georgia judge will consider removing prosecutor from election interference case Listen · 3:35 3:35 A Georgia judge holds a hearing Thursday on the personal relationship between two prosecutors leading the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor