The war in Ukraine is the top issue for the NATO defense ministers' meeting NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels for the first time since former President Donald Trump's incendiary remarks about the alliance.

Europe The war in Ukraine is the top issue for the NATO defense ministers' meeting The war in Ukraine is the top issue for the NATO defense ministers' meeting Listen · 3:33 3:33 NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels for the first time since former President Donald Trump's incendiary remarks about the alliance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor