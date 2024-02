Arab Muslims from a Bedouin community want a deal to end Israel-Hamas war NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ali Ziyadne, a Bedouin Arab Israeli advocating for a deal to stop the fighting in Gaza, and bring home hostages — including his brother and nephew.

Middle East Arab Muslims from a Bedouin community want a deal to end Israel-Hamas war Arab Muslims from a Bedouin community want a deal to end Israel-Hamas war Listen · 6:59 6:59 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ali Ziyadne, a Bedouin Arab Israeli advocating for a deal to stop the fighting in Gaza, and bring home hostages — including his brother and nephew. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor