Conditions are deteriorating for displaced Palestinians forced to flee to Rafah NPR's Michel Martin speak with Scott Anderson, deputy director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, about the humanitarian situation in Rafah, and the allegations against the relief agency.

Middle East Conditions are deteriorating for displaced Palestinians forced to flee to Rafah Conditions are deteriorating for displaced Palestinians forced to flee to Rafah Listen · 7:42 7:42 NPR's Michel Martin speak with Scott Anderson, deputy director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, about the humanitarian situation in Rafah, and the allegations against the relief agency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor