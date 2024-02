How Saudi Arabia is using its oil influence to fund fantastical plans for the future For decades, Saudi Arabia's economy has been defined by its abundant oil reserves. But with a plan known as Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is trying to pivot away from that economic base.

Special Series Planet Money How Saudi Arabia is using its oil influence to fund fantastical plans for the future How Saudi Arabia is using its oil influence to fund fantastical plans for the future Listen · 4:28 4:28 For decades, Saudi Arabia's economy has been defined by its abundant oil reserves. But with a plan known as Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is trying to pivot away from that economic base. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor