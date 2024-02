Canvassers in Philadelphia reach out to residents to warn about overdose rates City workers in Philadelphia are canvassing neighborhoods with high rates of drug overdose deaths — and handing out overdose reversal medication.

National Canvassers in Philadelphia reach out to residents to warn about overdose rates Canvassers in Philadelphia reach out to residents to warn about overdose rates Audio will be available later today. City workers in Philadelphia are canvassing neighborhoods with high rates of drug overdose deaths — and handing out overdose reversal medication. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor