NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie has an incentive included in his contract Dinwiddie has joined the Lakers after being let go by the Toronto Raptors. If the Lakers win the NBA Championship, he will receive a bonus of $1. He says it's an inside joke between him and his agent.

