Judge orders Trump to appear in court for charges related to affair hush money A judge rejected former president Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss charges of criminal falsification of business records, making this case the first criminal case for Trump to go to trial.

Law Judge orders Trump to appear in court for charges related to affair hush money Judge orders Trump to appear in court for charges related to affair hush money Listen · 3:15 3:15 A judge rejected former president Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss charges of criminal falsification of business records, making this case the first criminal case for Trump to go to trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor