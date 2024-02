Diving into the discovery of the Arlington shipwreck in Lake Superior NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Bruce Lynn, the executive director of the Great Lake Shipwreck Historical Society, about the discovery of the Arlington shipwreck in Lake Superior.

History Diving into the discovery of the Arlington shipwreck in Lake Superior

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Bruce Lynn, the executive director of the Great Lake Shipwreck Historical Society, about the discovery of the Arlington shipwreck in Lake Superior.