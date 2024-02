Lawmakers across the U.S. want to crack down on bots and ticket resellers Lawmakers in several states want to crack down on the bots and ticket resellers that they say drive up concert ticket prices. In Arizona, a pair of 'Taylor Swift' bills would impose new rules, but industry leaders are opposed.

