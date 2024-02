Trump's hush money trial has a date, as his Georgia case attempts to disqualify the prosecutor A date is set for former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial revolving around hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign. Meanwhile, the Georgia election interference case is caught up in an effort to disqualify the prosecutor.

