Alexei Navalny, outspoken critic of Russia's Vladimir Putin, dies in prison : State of the World from NPR Alexei Navalny, frequent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has died in prison according to Russian authorities. Our Moscow correspondent looks at the legacy of a man who fought to free his country from corruption and authoritarianism.

Outspoken Critic of Russia's Leader Dies in Prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators take part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators take part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

