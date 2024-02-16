Alexei Navalny, outspoken critic of Russia's Vladimir Putin, dies in prison : State of the World from NPR Alexei Navalny, frequent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has died in prison according to Russian authorities. Our Moscow correspondent looks at the legacy of a man who fought to free his country from corruption and authoritarianism.

State of the World from NPR Outspoken Critic of Russia's Leader Dies in Prison