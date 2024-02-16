New Music Friday: 5 albums out Feb. 16, plus 'Rhapsody in Blue' still thrills at 100

This week on New Music Friday, NPR Music's Felix Contreras and WRTI's Nate Chinen talk about a bundle of adventurous, thrilling albums out this week that cross genres, including new work by Gaby Mareno, Les Amazones d'Afrique and more.

Then, Nate is joined by NPR Music's Tom Huizenga to discuss the ultimate American genre-collision: George Gershwin's masterpiece "Rhapsody in Blue," which marked the centennial of its first performance on Monday, February 12.

Featured albums:

Gaby Moreno, Dusk

Mike McGinnis +9, Outing: Road Trip II

Mike LeDonne and the Groover Quartet, Wonderful!

Nathalie Joachim, Ki moun ou ye

Les Amazones d'Afrique, Musow Danse

