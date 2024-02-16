New Music Friday: 5 albums out Feb. 16, plus 'Rhapsody in Blue' still thrills at 100
New Music Friday: 5 albums out Feb. 16, plus 'Rhapsody in Blue' still thrills at 100
Courtesy of the artist
This week on New Music Friday, NPR Music's Felix Contreras and WRTI's Nate Chinen talk about a bundle of adventurous, thrilling albums out this week that cross genres, including new work by Gaby Mareno, Les Amazones d'Afrique and more.
Then, Nate is joined by NPR Music's Tom Huizenga to discuss the ultimate American genre-collision: George Gershwin's masterpiece "Rhapsody in Blue," which marked the centennial of its first performance on Monday, February 12.
Featured albums:
- Gaby Moreno, Dusk
- Mike McGinnis +9, Outing: Road Trip II
- Mike LeDonne and the Groover Quartet, Wonderful!
- Nathalie Joachim, Ki moun ou ye
- Les Amazones d'Afrique, Musow Danse
Other notable albums out Feb. 16:
- Jennifer Lopez, This is Me... Now
- Laura Jane Grace, Hole In My Head
- Idles, TANGK
- Grandaddy, Blu Wav
- serpentwithfeet, GRIP
- Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power
- Molly Lewis, On the Lips