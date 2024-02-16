Accessibility links
Why chocolate's expensive and Lyft messed up, plus India's electoral bonds : The Indicator from Planet Money It's Indicators of the Week — our weekly look under the hood of our global economy. Today we look at why cocoa prices are soaring, whether India's electoral bonds are bad for democracy and how a typo sent Lyft shares (briefly) soaring.

Related:
Cocoa prices hit a 47-year high before Valentine's Day
Can India become the next high-tech hub? (Apple / Spotify)
Lyft going public: The dual-class share dilemma
Big donors and pay-to-play politics

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Chocolate, Lyft's typo and India's election bonds

Chocolate, Lyft's typo and India's election bonds

Listen · 9:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197961990/1232200439" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It's Indicators of the Week — our weekly look under the hood of our global economy. Today we look at why cocoa prices are soaring, whether India's electoral bonds are bad for democracy and how a typo sent Lyft shares soaring.

Related:
Cocoa prices hit a 47-year high before Valentine's Day
Can India become the next high-tech hub? (Apple / Spotify)
Lyft going public: The dual-class share dilemma
Big donors and pay-to-play politics

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.