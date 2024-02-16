Sterling K. Brown / Colman Domingo : Fresh Air Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and another for This Is Us. He's now nominated for an Oscar for his performance in American Fiction.



Fresh Air Sterling K. Brown / Colman Domingo Sterling K. Brown / Colman Domingo Listen · 46:04 46:04 Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and another for This Is Us. He's now nominated for an Oscar for his performance in American Fiction.



Colman Domingo is also nominated, for his role in the biopic Rustin as Bayard Rustin, the civil rights leader responsible for organizing the 1963 March on Washington. Rustin was forced into the background because he was gay.



Justin Chang reviews Drift, starring Cynthia Erivo.

