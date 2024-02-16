The News Roundup For February 16, 2024

Closed-door hearings in the case of the classified documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate began this week. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon first met with Trump's team on Monday morning and then with the special counsel's prosecutors later in the day.

Former Rep. George Santos' congressional seat flipped from red to blue this week. Former New York congressman Tom Suozzi won a special election to retake his place in the Capitol.

The 2024 Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched TV broadcast since the 1969 Moon landing.

Meanwhile, the world is watching the 2024 presidential election, wondering how one of the world's dominant superpowers will conduct itself in the coming years. America's political turmoil is hot conversation at the Munich Security Conference.

U.S. allies are wondering if they can count on the U.S. following former President Donald Trump's remarks last week suggesting he wouldn't come to the aid of Europe in the event of a Russian invasion.

Israel attacked Rafah Sunday evening, killing many Palestinians who had fled to the city to seek shelter from the shelling in Gaza.

In South America, Guyana has accused Venezuela of violating international law in a dispute over a swath of oil-rich territory.

We cover the week's most important headlines.

