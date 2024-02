U.S. monitors: Russian opposition leader's death, Russia's anti-satellite capability NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to national security adviser Jake Sullivan about Alexei Navalny dying in prison — and U.S. congressional leaders being brief on new Russian "anti-satellite capability."

National Security U.S. monitors: Russian opposition leader's death, Russia's anti-satellite capability U.S. monitors: Russian opposition leader's death, Russia's anti-satellite capability Listen · 7:42 7:42 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to national security adviser Jake Sullivan about Alexei Navalny dying in prison — and U.S. congressional leaders being brief on new Russian "anti-satellite capability." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor