People in Kansas City, especially in the Hispanic community, adored Lisa Lopez-Galvan People turned out for a vigil in Kansas City, Mo., to honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old mother, community leader and radio DJ who died at Wednesday's Super Bowl victory celebration.

National People in Kansas City, especially in the Hispanic community, adored Lisa Lopez-Galvan People in Kansas City, especially in the Hispanic community, adored Lisa Lopez-Galvan Listen · 3:36 3:36 People turned out for a vigil in Kansas City, Mo., to honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old mother, community leader and radio DJ who died at Wednesday's Super Bowl victory celebration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor