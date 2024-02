Iowa's Caitlin Clark captures the NCAA's women's all-time points record The Hawkeyes guard surpassed 3,527 points on Thursday against the Michigan Wolverines. Clark overtook previous record holder Kelsey Plum in 13 fewer career games, while taking fewer shots.

Sports Iowa's Caitlin Clark captures the NCAA's women's all-time points record Iowa's Caitlin Clark captures the NCAA's women's all-time points record Listen · 3:55 3:55 The Hawkeyes guard surpassed 3,527 points on Thursday against the Michigan Wolverines. Clark overtook previous record holder Kelsey Plum in 13 fewer career games, while taking fewer shots. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor