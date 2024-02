Why were aquarium workers surprised to find out Charlotte is pregnant? Charlotte is a stingray that lives in a North Carolina aquarium. She shares a tank with sharks, but hasn't been near a male stingray in years. Experts believe it's a rare case of asexual reproduction.

