Franklin, first Black character in 'Peanuts' strip has his own animated special Craig Shultz, son of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, talks about a new special, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, the origin story of Franklin Armstrong, the comic strip's first Black character

Television Franklin, first Black character in 'Peanuts' strip has his own animated special Franklin, first Black character in 'Peanuts' strip has his own animated special Listen · 2:44 2:44 Craig Shultz, son of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, talks about a new special, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, the origin story of Franklin Armstrong, the comic strip's first Black character Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor