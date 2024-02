Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, dies in prison. He was 47 Russia's Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.

