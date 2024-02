What happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town? Coal jobs have been declining for generations. Now in the town of Keyser, West Virginia, there's a different energy source on the horizon.

Energy What happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town? What happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town? Listen · 11:10 11:10 Coal jobs have been declining for generations. Now in the town of Keyser, West Virginia, there's a different energy source on the horizon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor