All hail the SPAM King: California town holds 25th annual festival honoring the meat This Sunday, hundreds of people are expected to converge on the town of Isleton, south of Sacramento, to celebrate one thing: SPAM.

Culture All hail the SPAM King: California town holds 25th annual festival honoring the meat All hail the SPAM King: California town holds 25th annual festival honoring the meat Listen · 2:48 2:48 This Sunday, hundreds of people are expected to converge on the town of Isleton, south of Sacramento, to celebrate one thing: SPAM. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor