Sleater-Kinney talk pronouncing their name the secret of encores

Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein formed Sleater-Kinney in 1994, and quickly became one of the most celebrated bands of the decade. They took a hiatus in 2007, with Carrie co-creating Portlandia and Corin pursuing a career in web development and interactive media. They reunited to great acclaim in 2015, and just released their new album, Little Rope. But, do they have little hope of winning our quiz?