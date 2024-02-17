Accessibility links
Sleater-Kinney talk pronouncing their name the secret of encores : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, of the legendary rock band Sleater-Kinney, join guest host Tom Papa, Dulcé Sloan, Amy Dickinson, and Hari Kondabolu to talk their new album and 30 years of being a band.

Sleater-Kinney talk pronouncing their name the secret of encores

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington.
Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA
Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA

Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein formed Sleater-Kinney in 1994, and quickly became one of the most celebrated bands of the decade. They took a hiatus in 2007, with Carrie co-creating Portlandia and Corin pursuing a career in web development and interactive media. They reunited to great acclaim in 2015, and just released their new album, Little Rope. But, do they have little hope of winning our quiz?