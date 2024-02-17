'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

Accessibility links
Sleater-Kinney play Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein formed Sleater-Kinney in Olympia 30 years ago, and are still going strong. Their new album is Little Rope, but can they answer our questions about knitting?

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Hari Kondabolu and Amy Dickinson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Getty Images for All In WA hide caption

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020, in Washington.

Who's Bill This Time
Joe Cool; Getting Yourself in Plane Shape; Cooking Up Romance

Panel Questions
Have All The Doors Stayed on Planes This Week?

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about secrets of the farmer's market, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Sleater-Kinney on knitting
Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, of the legendary rock band Sleater-Kinney, have a new album called Little Rope. They play our game called "Knit One, Purl Two." Three questions about knitting.

Panel Questions
Tough Times For Tyrese; Biting Inflation

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Portabella Frog; Homemade Wool; SuperMax Matrimony

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
 Our panelists predict what Joe Biden will do next to appear cool.

