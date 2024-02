Electro-funk duo Chromeo on love, friendship and their new album 'Adult Contemporary' NPR's Scott Simon talks with David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel of Chromeo about their new album, "Adult Contemporary," and navigating modern love.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel of Chromeo about their new album, "Adult Contemporary," and navigating modern love.