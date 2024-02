A journalist in Ukraine reflects on daily life since Russia's invasion 2 years ago How has life in Ukraine changed as the second anniversary of the war nears? NPR's Scott Simon talks to journalist Yaroslav Trofimov and art curator and journalist Kateryna Iakovlenko.

