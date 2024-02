Actor Ambika Mod on Netflix's new adaptation of the romance 'One Day' NPR's Scott Simon talks to actor Ambika Mod about the new Netflix series "One Day."

Television Actor Ambika Mod on Netflix's new adaptation of the romance 'One Day' Actor Ambika Mod on Netflix's new adaptation of the romance 'One Day' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to actor Ambika Mod about the new Netflix series "One Day." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor