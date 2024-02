FAFSA delays put pressure on overstretched school counselors A messed up roll-out for the nation's key financial aid form has left guidance counselors scrambling to help confused families.

Education FAFSA delays put pressure on overstretched school counselors FAFSA delays put pressure on overstretched school counselors Listen · 3:50 3:50 A messed up roll-out for the nation's key financial aid form has left guidance counselors scrambling to help confused families. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor