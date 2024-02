World leaders gather in Munich for security conference Sen. Chris Coons is among those attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany. NPR's Camila Domonoske speaks to him about what's taking place at the annual security summit.

World World leaders gather in Munich for security conference World leaders gather in Munich for security conference Listen · 7:54 7:54 Sen. Chris Coons is among those attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany. NPR's Camila Domonoske speaks to him about what's taking place at the annual security summit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor