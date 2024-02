How tech companies would be affected by the Kids Online Safety Act NPR's Don Gonyea talks with reporter Lauren Feiner at The Verge about the updated Kids Online Safety Act. It has strong bipartisan Senate support, but critics worry about privacy and censorship.

Law