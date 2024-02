A jazz musician began performing his new song in November. It'll last four more years A New Mexico composer has begun performing a song about the forced removal of Navajo people from their homelands. It will last four-and-a-half years, with long silences between single notes.

A New Mexico composer has begun performing a song about the forced removal of Navajo people from their homelands. It will last four-and-a-half years, with long silences between single notes.