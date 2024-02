A Georgia bill wants to name cornbread as the state bread There is bipartisanship in Georgia, at least when it comes cornbread. NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Kasey Carpenter, a GOP lawmaker about his bill naming cornbread as the state bread.

Law

Listen · 3:59