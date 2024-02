The 'mob wife' aesthetic is in. But what about the vintage fur that comes with it? The emergence of the "mob wife" aesthetic on TikTok spotlights another fashion trend that on the rise: vintage, secondhand fur coats.

Culture The 'mob wife' aesthetic is in. But what about the vintage fur that comes with it? The 'mob wife' aesthetic is in. But what about the vintage fur that comes with it? Listen · 3:06 3:06 The emergence of the "mob wife" aesthetic on TikTok spotlights another fashion trend that on the rise: vintage, secondhand fur coats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor