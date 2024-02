For one doctor, becoming a neurosurgeon in Gaza was an uphill battle Becoming a medical specialist in Gaza can involve a host of bureaucratic and expensive hurdles. One man became not only a doctor but a neurosurgeon. And then came Oct. 7.

For one doctor, becoming a neurosurgeon in Gaza was an uphill battle For one doctor, becoming a neurosurgeon in Gaza was an uphill battle Listen · 6:33 6:33 Becoming a medical specialist in Gaza can involve a host of bureaucratic and expensive hurdles. One man became not only a doctor but a neurosurgeon. And then came Oct. 7. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor