The pandemic-fueled sourdough frenzy isn't over A look back at the bread-baking portion of the pandemic with Wildflour Bakery's Karen Quinones — who made her pandemic-era sourdough hobby into her job.

Food The pandemic-fueled sourdough frenzy isn't over The pandemic-fueled sourdough frenzy isn't over Listen · 5:53 5:53 A look back at the bread-baking portion of the pandemic with Wildflour Bakery's Karen Quinones — who made her pandemic-era sourdough hobby into her job. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor