Accessibility links
Effects of the war in Gaza felt in India and Britain : State of the World from NPR We hear two stories of how Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza is being felt in places very far away. In India, thousands of workers are hoping to head to Israel because of a shortage caused by security concerns. And in the UK, people are worried that global supply chains disrupted because of the war, will mean there will be a shortage of tea.

For more stories from all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

State of the World from NPR

Surprising Effects of the Middle East Conflict Felt Far Away

Surprising Effects of the Middle East Conflict Felt Far Away

Listen · 8:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196979509/1232549579" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

At a registration center in Lucknow, Indian men submit their data, as recruiters seek thousands of skilled laborers to work in Israel. Diaa Hadid/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Diaa Hadid/NPR

At a registration center in Lucknow, Indian men submit their data, as recruiters seek thousands of skilled laborers to work in Israel.

Diaa Hadid/NPR

We hear two stories of how Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza is being felt in places very far away. In India, thousands of workers are hoping to head to Israel because of a shortage caused by security concerns. And in the UK, people are worried that global supply chains disrupted because of the war, will mean there will be a shortage of tea.

For more stories from all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates