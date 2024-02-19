What Navalny's Death Means For The Russian Opposition

Enlarge this image toggle caption OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Much of the world has spent the weekend mourning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. And asking why he chose to return to Russia, after he'd been poisoned, and when it was clear he was in danger.



Filmmaker Daniel Roher, who interviewed Navalny for the Oscar-winning documentary "Navalny," says the Russian opposition leader was an incredibly optimistic and certain about himself and his mission. And that Navalny believed he could usher in a brighter future for Russia.



So what happens to that future now? Aleksei Miniailo an opposition activist and researcher in Moscow weighs in on how the Russian opposition sustains its movement after the death of its most prominent figure.



This episode was produced by Mallory Yu and Marc Rivers. It was edited by Sarah Handel and Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.