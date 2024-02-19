Accessibility links
What Navalny's Death Means For The Russian Opposition : Consider This from NPR Much of the world has spent the weekend mourning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. And asking why he chose to return to Russia, after he'd been poisoned, and when it was clear he was in danger.

Filmmaker Daniel Roher, who interviewed Navalny for the Oscar-winning documentary "Navalny," says the Russian opposition leader was an incredibly optimistic and certain about himself and his mission. And that Navalny believed he could usher in a brighter future for Russia.

So what happens to that future now? Aleksei Miniailo an opposition activist and researcher in Moscow weighs in on how the Russian opposition sustains its movement after the death of its most prominent figure.

Analysis

Consider This from NPR

What Navalny's Death Means For The Russian Opposition

What Navalny's Death Means For The Russian Opposition

Flowers lay next to a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a makeshift memorial organized at the monument to the victims of political repressions in Saint Petersburg. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Flowers lay next to a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a makeshift memorial organized at the monument to the victims of political repressions in Saint Petersburg.

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

This episode was produced by Mallory Yu and Marc Rivers. It was edited by Sarah Handel and Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.