Following Navalny's death, mourners are arrested and dissent is not tolerated NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sergey Radchenko of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, who says, when opposition figure Alexei Navalny died, so did all political hope for Russia.

Europe Following Navalny's death, mourners are arrested and dissent is not tolerated Following Navalny's death, mourners are arrested and dissent is not tolerated Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sergey Radchenko of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, who says, when opposition figure Alexei Navalny died, so did all political hope for Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor