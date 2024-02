Israel still plans to mount an offensive against Hamas at the Rafah border Despite international pressure against the move, Israel's military is planning a ground invasion of Rafah. The southern Gaza city is currently sheltering over a million displaced Palestinians.

Middle East Israel still plans to mount an offensive against Hamas at the Rafah border Israel still plans to mount an offensive against Hamas at the Rafah border Despite international pressure against the move, Israel's military is planning a ground invasion of Rafah. The southern Gaza city is currently sheltering over a million displaced Palestinians.