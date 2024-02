CDC data show the HPV vaccine is not reaching many young people For years, a cancer-preventing vaccine reached vulnerable teens at rates that exceeded the baseline. Since the pandemic, researchers have seen a worrying drop in coverage among Medicaid recipients.

Health CDC data show the HPV vaccine is not reaching many young people CDC data show the HPV vaccine is not reaching many young people Listen · 2:55 2:55 For years, a cancer-preventing vaccine reached vulnerable teens at rates that exceeded the baseline. Since the pandemic, researchers have seen a worrying drop in coverage among Medicaid recipients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor