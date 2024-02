Get excited! The Choco Taco is coming back Taco Bell and ice cream makers Salt & Straw are bringing back a version of the discontinued dessert taco. Choco Taco's owner Klondike says it plans to bring the original back, but it will take time.

Taco Bell and ice cream makers Salt & Straw are bringing back a version of the discontinued dessert taco. Choco Taco's owner Klondike says it plans to bring the original back, but it will take time.