Schools face big challenges accommodating migrants who've crossed the border A collapsed border deal means no relief for public schools straining to educate thousands of new international students. Colorado districts are adapting and learning from one another.

National Schools face big challenges accommodating migrants who've crossed the border Schools face big challenges accommodating migrants who've crossed the border Listen · 3:46 3:46 A collapsed border deal means no relief for public schools straining to educate thousands of new international students. Colorado districts are adapting and learning from one another. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor