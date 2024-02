Texas is building a base to house National Guard troops to police the border The 80-acre facility is part of a $10 billion state effort to deter illegal border crossers. It's the latest escalation between the White House and Texas over who controls immigration on the border.

National Texas is building a base to house National Guard troops to police the border Texas is building a base to house National Guard troops to police the border Audio will be available later today. The 80-acre facility is part of a $10 billion state effort to deter illegal border crossers. It's the latest escalation between the White House and Texas over who controls immigration on the border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor