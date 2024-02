Powerball and the D.C. lottery are being sued over a website mistake A D.C. resident sued after learning a $340 million winning ticket wasn't legit. His numbers matched those on Powerball's website but those were test numbers, according to court documents.

Gaming Powerball and the D.C. lottery are being sued over a website mistake Powerball and the D.C. lottery are being sued over a website mistake Audio will be available later today. A D.C. resident sued after learning a $340 million winning ticket wasn't legit. His numbers matched those on Powerball's website but those were test numbers, according to court documents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor